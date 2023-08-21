Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

42 countries and EU join formation of International registry of damages caused by Russian aggression against Ukraine

byOrysia Hrudka
21/08/2023
denys shmyhal prime minister ukriane russia minefield ukraine
The Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, a screenshot from video, 6 January 2023/ Source: Facebook, Denys Shmyhal
42 countries and the European Union have joined forces to establish an international registry cataloging damages inflicted by Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, as announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

During the international conference titled “Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression Against Ukraine: Justice Must Prevail” held in Kyiv, Prime Minister Shmyhal emphasized Ukraine’s commitment to seeking compensation for the losses incurred due to the war with Russia.

“We have proposed to the world the concept of an international compensation mechanism, consisting of a registry of damages, a compensation commission, and a compensation fund. The first element has already been created based on the UN General Assembly resolution,” Shmyhal stated.

He further highlighted the successful collaboration, revealing that the formation of the international registry of damages has garnered support from 42 countries and the European Union.

Shmyhal expressed the urgency in expediting the implementation of other essential components of the compensation mechanism and addressed the matter of funding:

“The key question – where to find the funds for confiscation – has a straightforward answer: from frozen and confiscated Russian assets.”

The Prime Minister stressed the importance of partners adapting their legislative frameworks to facilitate the transfer of these funds, aligning with the pursuit of justice.

“This is also about justice. To bring the perpetrators to justice and make them pay – these are the two pivotal aspects,” Shmyhal elucidated.

He added that in collaboration with Ukraine’s partners, a precedent could be established, setting the stage for legal penalties for those responsible and securing the necessary funds for reconstruction.

