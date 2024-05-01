New US sanctions slam Russia’s military-industrial base

The United States Department of the Treasury has announced a sweeping package of sanctions targeting Russia’s military-industrial complex, chemical and biological weapons programs, and companies and individuals in third countries who aid Russia in procuring critical resources for weapons and defense production.

The sanctions list includes major Russian airline Pobeda and numerous companies and individuals directly involved in the military-industrial complex, such as the Bolkhov Semiconductor Device Plant, Fryazino High-Power Transistor Plant, Zelenograd “Proton” Plant, 48th Research Institute of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Bryansk Automobile Plant, Tomsk Electrotechnical Plant, and dozens of other crucial enterprises.

Companies from Türkiye, China, Slovakia, Belgium, and Kyrgyzstan have also been sanctioned for allegedly violating the sanctions regime against Russia.

“The US, along with many international partners, is particularly concerned about entities based in China and other third countries that provide critical inputs to Russia’s military-industrial base. This support enables Russia to continue its war against Ukraine and poses a significant threat to international security,” the statement reads.

Nearly 300 targets face sanctions from both the Treasury and State Departments, including actors who have enabled Russia to acquire desperately needed technology and equipment from abroad. The State Department is sanctioning over 80 legal entities and individuals involved in sanctions evasion or linked to Russian chemical and biological weapons programs and the defense-industrial base.

Additionally, the State Department is imposing sanctions on individuals connected to the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

