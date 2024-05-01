Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

New US sanctions slam Russia’s military-industrial base

Sanctions target major Russian airline Pobeda and key military-industrial players.
byEuheniia Martyniuk
01/05/2024
2 minute read
New US sanctions slam Russia's military-industrial base
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu visits a defense-industry complex in Omsk Oblast. Photo: RIA Novosti
New US sanctions slam Russia’s military-industrial base

The United States Department of the Treasury has announced a sweeping package of sanctions targeting Russia’s military-industrial complex, chemical and biological weapons programs, and companies and individuals in third countries who aid Russia in procuring critical resources for weapons and defense production.

The sanctions list includes major Russian airline Pobeda and numerous companies and individuals directly involved in the military-industrial complex, such as the Bolkhov Semiconductor Device Plant, Fryazino High-Power Transistor Plant, Zelenograd “Proton” Plant, 48th Research Institute of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Bryansk Automobile Plant, Tomsk Electrotechnical Plant, and dozens of other crucial enterprises.

Companies from Türkiye, China, Slovakia, Belgium, and Kyrgyzstan have also been sanctioned for allegedly violating the sanctions regime against Russia. 

“The US, along with many international partners, is particularly concerned about entities based in China and other third countries that provide critical inputs to Russia’s military-industrial base. This support enables Russia to continue its war against Ukraine and poses a significant threat to international security,” the statement reads

Nearly 300 targets face sanctions from both the Treasury and State Departments, including actors who have enabled Russia to acquire desperately needed technology and equipment from abroad. The State Department is sanctioning over 80 legal entities and individuals involved in sanctions evasion or linked to Russian chemical and biological weapons programs and the defense-industrial base. 

Additionally, the State Department is imposing sanctions on individuals connected to the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Related Posts