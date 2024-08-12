Eng
Zelenskyy calls for lifting restrictions on long-range strikes against Russia

“Terror must always be defeated — this is a fundamental principle of protecting life,” he says, stressing that missile launch sites and airfields inside Russia should be destroyed.
Bohdan Ben
12/08/2024
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for the removal of restrictions on long-range strikes against Russia, emphasizing the need for a “fair response” to ongoing Russian attacks. In his evening address on August 11, 2024, Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine is meticulously tracking all locations from which Russia launches missile strikes.

“Since the beginning of this summer, almost 2,000 strikes have been launched from the Kursk region alone against our Sumy region, including artillery, mortars, and drones,” Zelenskyy stated. “We record every missile strike. And each of these strikes deserves a fair response.”

The President highlighted a recent incident where a North Korean missile, launched from Russian territory, killed a father and his 4-year-old son in the Kyiv region, injuring three others. He argued that Ukrainians should have the ability to respond to such terror “as necessary to stop it.”

“It will be entirely just for Ukrainians to respond to this terror in the way necessary to stop it—with appropriate long-range strikes on the locations from which missiles are launched in Russia, and by effectively destroying Russian military logistics. Terror must always be defeated — this is a fundamental principle of protecting life.”

Zelenskyy emphasized that removing restrictions on long-range strikes would save thousands of lives, drawing a parallel with how air defense systems protect lives. He stated that Ukraine would continue to discuss this issue with its partners.

The President also reiterated that strengthening Ukrainian air defense and combat aviation remains a priority. He acknowledged the progress made in defensive capabilities but stressed that more work is needed, particularly in terms of acquiring additional air defense systems and improving training for air defense units.

Zelenskyy’s call for expanded military capabilities underscores Ukraine’s determination to enhance its defensive and offensive capabilities in response to ongoing Russian aggression “to achieve just piece faster.”

