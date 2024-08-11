Missile debris in the Kyiv region claim lives of a man and his little son

The Ukrainian Emergency Service reports that a 35-year-old man and his 4-year-old son were killed when their house collapsed due to the attack.

The missile strike, which occurred in the early hours of the morning, left three others seriously injured, including a 13-year-old child. Emergency responders rushed to the scene to conduct search and rescue operations among the rubble of damaged houses. Local authorities and emergency services continue to work at the site, providing assistance to those affected and assessing the full extent of the damage.

The debris of a Russian missile fell on houses in Ukraine's Brovary district, killing a man and his young son. Emergency services recovered their bodies from the rubble of a collapsed house. Three others were seriously injured.

📷From Ukraine's Emergency Service pic.twitter.com/fHXx1FzMs1 — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) August 11, 2024

In addition, on Sunday night, a series of explosions rang out in Poltava and Khmelnytskyi oblasts of Ukraine. According to local correspondents, at least three explosions rang out in the Poltava after midnight. Around 3:00 a.m., a series of explosions also rang out in Khmelnytskyi oblast. It is unclear whether all of the explosions were due to the air defense work or if there were some hits.

Related: