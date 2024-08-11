Eng
Missile debris in the Kyiv region claim lives of a man and his little son

Debris from an intercepted Russian missile hit residential homes in the Brovary district of Kyiv region, resulting in civilian casualties.
byBohdan Ben
11/08/2024
1 minute read
Rescuers are dismantling the rubble of a destroyed house in Ukraine's Brovary district on 11 August 2024
Rescuers are dismantling the rubble of a destroyed house in Ukraine’s Brovary district on 11 August 2024. Screenshot from the emergency service’s video.
Missile debris in the Kyiv region claim lives of a man and his little son

The Ukrainian Emergency Service reports that a 35-year-old man and his 4-year-old son were killed when their house collapsed due to the attack.

The missile strike, which occurred in the early hours of the morning, left three others seriously injured, including a 13-year-old child. Emergency responders rushed to the scene to conduct search and rescue operations among the rubble of damaged houses. Local authorities and emergency services continue to work at the site, providing assistance to those affected and assessing the full extent of the damage.

In addition, on Sunday night, a series of explosions rang out in Poltava and Khmelnytskyi oblasts of Ukraine. According to local correspondents, at least three explosions rang out in the Poltava after midnight. Around 3:00 a.m., a series of explosions also rang out in Khmelnytskyi oblast. It is unclear whether all of the explosions were due to the air defense work or if there were some hits.

