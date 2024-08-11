Russia dropped over 800 aerial bombs on Ukraine in one week, says Zelenskyy

From 5 to 11 August, Russian forces launched over 30 missiles and more than 800 aviation bombs on Ukraine, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, adding that there are no geographic limits on the use of such weapons by Russia, which has been a constant threat since 2022.

His claims come amid Ukraine’s incursion into Russia’s Kursk Oblast, which began on 6 August. As of now, the Ukrainians allegedly control around 30 km (18 miles) of Russian territory in this oblast.

The Ukrainian leader also noted that on the night of 11 August, a Russian strike on Kyiv Oblast killed a man and his four-year-old son and injured another 12-year-old boy. Preliminary information suggests that the enemy used a North Korean missile in a deliberate terrorist attack on Ukraine. Pyrotechnics teams are working to verify the exact details of the missile.

Zelenskyy reiterated the need for strong support from partners to lift restrictions on Ukraine’s forces’ strikes inside Russian territory. He emphasized that removing limitations on Ukraine’s long-range capabilities would bring the war closer to a just end.

In addition, on Sunday night, a series of explosions rang out in Poltava and Khmelnytskyi oblasts of Ukraine.

