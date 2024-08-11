Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Russia dropped over 800 aerial bombs on Ukraine in one week, says Zelenskyy

The Ukrainian leader emphasized the urgent need for unrestricted support from international partners to strengthen Ukraine’s defense capabilities.
byOlena Mukhina
11/08/2024
1 minute read
drone attack on sumy March 2024
Aftermath of the Russian drone attack in the residential area in Sumy on 6 March, 2024. Credit: Ukraine’s SES
Russia dropped over 800 aerial bombs on Ukraine in one week, says Zelenskyy

From 5 to 11 August, Russian forces launched over 30 missiles and more than 800 aviation bombs on Ukraine, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, adding that there are no geographic limits on the use of such weapons by Russia, which has been a constant threat since 2022.

His claims come amid Ukraine’s incursion into Russia’s Kursk Oblast, which began on 6 August. As of now, the Ukrainians allegedly control around 30 km (18 miles) of Russian territory in this oblast.

The Ukrainian leader also noted that on the night of 11 August, a Russian strike on Kyiv Oblast killed a man and his four-year-old son and injured another 12-year-old boy. Preliminary information suggests that the enemy used a North Korean missile in a deliberate terrorist attack on Ukraine. Pyrotechnics teams are working to verify the exact details of the missile.

Zelenskyy reiterated the need for strong support from partners to lift restrictions on Ukraine’s forces’ strikes inside Russian territory. He emphasized that removing limitations on Ukraine’s long-range capabilities would bring the war closer to a just end.

In addition, on Sunday night, a series of explosions rang out in Poltava and Khmelnytskyi oblasts of Ukraine.

Missile debris in the Kyiv region claim lives of a man and his little son

Read also:  

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts