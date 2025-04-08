Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

“They’re bombing like crazy right now,” Trump criticises Russian shelling of Ukraine

Trump’s statement comes after a deadly Russian missile strike on Zelenskyy’s hometown that killed 19 people, including nine kids.
byMaria Tril
08/04/2025
3 minute read
Donald Trump, photo via Wikimedia.
Donald Trump, photo via Wikimedia.
“They’re bombing like crazy right now,” Trump criticises Russian shelling of Ukraine

President Donald Trump said on 7 April that he is “not happy” about Russia’s ongoing strikes in Ukraine, as the United States attempts to broker peace between the two nations.

“I’m not happy about what’s going on with the bombing because they’re bombing like crazy right now. They’re bombing — I don’t know what’s happening there. That’s not a good situation,” Trump said during an Oval Office meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The president made these remarks in response to a question about why his new tariff plan excluded Russia. Trump explained that the US is “not doing business, essentially, with Russia, because they’re at war.”

Trump claimed that American officials are engaged in discussions with both Russia and Ukraine, suggesting they are “getting sort of close” to an agreement, though he did not specify whether this meant a ceasefire was imminent.

The White House had previously attributed the absence of new tariffs on Russia to ongoing US negotiations with Moscow aimed at ending the war in Ukraine.

Trump’s dissatisfaction with Russia’s ongoing bombardment of Ukraine follows a deadly Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih that killed at least 19 people, including nine children, on 4 April. Reports indicate this was one of the deadliest attacks in the war this year.

Trump also told officials earlier this month that he was “pissed off” during a recent call with the Russian leader, who rejected Trump’s proposal for an immediate and complete ceasefire in Ukraine.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has acknowledged that Russian forces are violating the truce in Ukraine and warned that “Trump will not fall into the trap of endless negotiations.”

Read also

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts