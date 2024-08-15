Eng
New satellite imagery shows Russian forces constructing defensive fortifications in Kursk Oblast, indicating growing concerns about potential Ukrainian advances.
byMaria Tril
15/08/2024
2 minute read
Kursk
Assessed control of terrain around Russia’s Kursk Oblast as of 14 August 2024. Credit: ISW
ISW: Ukrainian forces’ advance in Kursk Oblast slows, Russians dig trenches

Recent satellite imagery reveals that Russian forces are constructing new defensive fortifications in Kursk Oblast, indicating a slowdown in Ukrainian advances and growing Russian concerns about potential further incursions.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reports on 14 August that commercially available Maxar satellite images from 12 August show “a newly dug series of field fortifications, including trenches and anti-vehicle ditches” near Lgov, along a major highway.

These fortifications are located approximately 17 kilometers north of the furthest reported Ukrainian advances, suggesting that Russian forces are preparing for potential mechanized pushes deeper into Russian territory.

The ISW reports that “Russian forces appear particularly concerned about major highways and are likely trying to preemptively safeguard important ground lines of communication (GLOCs) to inhibit Ukrainian maneuvers.”

The Ukrainian operations in Kursk Oblast are also reportedly affecting Russian railway logistics. According to the ISW, the Belarusian Railway Workers Community claims that Russian Railways has instructed Belarusian Railways to halt train traffic to stations along the Oryol-Kursk branch of the Moscow Railway. This move is reportedly due to a “large-scale operational transfer of troops in the direction of Kursk Oblast” and the need to prioritize military logistics.

Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov has declared a state of emergency in his region. The ISW reports that this declaration will allow authorities “the power to restrict movement within emergency areas likely to secure Russian logistical support for Belgorod Oblast border areas or Russian defensive measures within Kursk Oblast.”

These developments suggest that Ukrainian operations in Kursk Oblast significantly impact Russian defensive postures and logistics, even as the Ukrainian advance appears to have slowed.

