Currently, the Russian military is attempting to surround and carry out operational encirclement of Ukrainian forces not only in the Sudzha area but also in the entire grouping located in the Kursk Oblast, says head of the New Geopolitics Research Network Mykhailo Samus, Espreso reports.

Ukrainian forces remain committed to maintaining their presence in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, with Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi saying that they will continue fighting in the region for as long as necessary. Russian forces are pushing towards Sudzha while also making incursions into Ukraine’s Sumy Oblast and attempting to disrupt Ukrainian supply lines.

“The Russian operation to cut off our logistics and communications is understandable — it’s a standard tactic they use when they cannot succeed through direct means. However, at the operational-tactical level, the Kursk operation has become an advantage for the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” Samus notes.

When the Ukrainian army began operations in the Kursk Oblast, there were several purposes for this operation.

“At the operational-tactical level, its goal was to draw significant Russian forces away from Donbas and prevent the completion of tasks set by the Kremlin. Did we achieve this goal? Yes, as the Russians failed in all their objectives,” says Samus.

He explains that since October 2023, Russian forces have been conducting operations in Donbas and the Zaporizhzhia oblasts, but they were unable to occupy Pokrovsk, Toretsk, Chasiv Yar, Kupiansk, and they did not reach the border with Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

“They have not broken through in Zaporizhzhia or Kharkiv oblasts. While this is not solely the achievement of the Kursk operation, its role in these events is undeniable,” Samus emphasizes.

Russia maintained about 60,000 troops in Kursk Oblast, including marines, airborne forces, and drone crews. According to the military expert, this group could have been deployed in Donbas or other regions, which would have significantly changed the situation.

The decision to continue the operation or withdraw the troops for their safety remains with the command. Samus adds that the Ukrainian military leaders fully understand the situation and assess the advantages, challenges, and risks of further actions.

Related: