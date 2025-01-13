Support us on Patreon
Ukrainian soldiers repel North Korean assault in Kursk Oblast, eliminate 18 fighters

Ukrainian Special Operations Forces successfully countered a North Korean-led assault in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.
byOlena Mukhina
13/01/2025
2 minute read
north korea
North Korean troops. Illustrative photo. Credit: Ukrainian World Congress
Ukrainian soldiers of the 6th Regiment of the Special Operations Forces have repelled an assault by North Korean troops in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, eliminating 18 North Korean fighters.

In Russia’s Kursk Oblast, some 12,000 North Korean troops have been fighting alongside Russia since November 2024. Earlier, President Zelenskyy stated that North Korean military units suffered approximately 3,800 casualties so far. 

One surviving North Korean soldier attempted a failed ambush on the Ukrainian soldiers. He tried to deceive the fighters and detonate a grenade, intending to kill them along with himself.

As the Ukrainian rangers approached, the North Korean soldier detonated the grenade. However, the Ukrainian troops noticed the threat in time and quickly moved out of the blast zone, sustaining no injuries.

Earlier, South Korea’s National Intelligence Service identified that two North Korean soldiers recently captured by the Ukrainians in Kursk Oblast worked for North Korea’s military intelligence agency.

North Korean forces were instructed to commit suicide rather than face capture by Ukrainian forces.  Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Kyiv was willing to repatriate the North Korean soldiers on the condition that North Korea assists in arranging an exchange for Ukrainian prisoners of war.

Related:

