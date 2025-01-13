Eng
Esp

Seoul intelligence unmasks identities of first North Korean POWs in Ukraine, points to their weak spot

South Korea’s Intelligence Service confirmed that two North Korean soldiers recently captured by Ukrainian forces in Russia’s Kursk were operatives from Pyongyang’s Reconnaissance General Bureau.
byVira Kravchuk
13/01/2025
2 minute read
north korean pow reveals expected training combat against ukraine two soldiers captured russia's kursk oblast 9 2025 pyongyang-dprk-north-korean-pows-prisoners-o-f-war-soldiers soldier has revealed believed traveling russia exercises rather than deployment security service
Two North Korean soldiers captured by Ukraine in Russia’s Kursk Oblast on 9 January 2025. Screenshots: SBU
Seoul intelligence unmasks identities of first North Korean POWs in Ukraine, points to their weak spot

South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) identified that two North Korean soldiers recently captured by Ukrainians in Russia’s Kursk Oblast worked for North Korea’s military intelligence agency, according to Yonhap news.

This comes as Ukrainian forces have captured two wounded soldiers – the first such confirmed captives from North Korea in the war. The individuals were transferred to Kyiv for questioning by Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU). Due to language barriers, as the captives speak neither Ukrainian, English, nor Russian, investigators are working with Korean interpreters and South Korean intelligence officials to facilitate communication. During interviews, both soldiers claimed they believed they were traveling to Russia for training exercises, not for combat against Ukraine.

In Russia’s Kursk Oblast, some 12,000 North Korean troops have been fighting alongside Russia since November 2024. Earlier, President Zelenskyy stated that North Korean military units suffered approximately 3,800 casualties so far. 

NIS identified the two captured North Korean soldiers as members of the Reconnaissance General Bureau, North Korea’s military intelligence agency.

NIS also reported that 300 North Korean soldiers have been killed and 2,700 wounded while fighting alongside Russian forces in Ukraine, according to Yonhap news agency.

According to the NIS, the high casualty rate stems from the soldiers’ insufficient grasp of modern warfare tactics, including ineffective attempts to engage long-range drones, based on analysis of recent combat footage.

The NIS also revealed that North Korean forces have been instructed to commit suicide rather than face capture by Ukrainian forces. 

President Zelenskyy indicated that Ukraine is willing to repatriate the North Korean soldiers on the condition that North Korea assists in arranging an exchange for Ukrainian prisoners of war.

“For those North Korean soldiers who do not want to return, there may be other options. In particular, those Koreans who express a desire to bring peace closer by spreading the truth about the war in Korean will get that opportunity,” he wrote. 

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts