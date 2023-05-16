Five Russian border guards injured in alleged drone attack on Russia’s Kursk Oblast – Russian media

At 23:00 on 15 May, a drone allegedly dropped three munitions on the FSB Border Guard Department building in Glushkovo village in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, injuring five Russian border guards, according to the Russian Telegram channel Astra.

“Five border guards were hospitalized in Glushkovo Central District Hospital: Ensign Dmitry S. with a shrapnel wound to the abdomen, Ensign Aktyr M. with a shrapnel wound to the neck, Ensign Albert T. with a shrapnel wound to the face, Ensign Pavel M. with a shrapnel wound to the thigh, Ensign Tomirlan K. with a shrapnel wound to the face,” Telegram channels Astra wrote citing its sources.

The account of the Kursk Oblast governor, Roman Starovoyt didn’t mention the attack on the FSB office, but claimed at about 20:30 on 15 May that a “Ukrainian drone dropped an explosive device on a working excavator; the explosion lightly injured the driver of the construction equipment in the shoulder.”

Russia’s Investigative Committee didn’t mention the alleged attack on Russian border guards either, but announced on the morning of 16 May probes into “more crimes committed by Ukrainian armed groups against civilians in Kursk and Bryansk oblasts,” including the governor-reported alleged attack on an excavator in Kursk oblast, and shooting down “a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle” by Russian air defenses in Klintsy, Bryansk Oblast.

None of the Ukrainian official sources confirmed any of the mentioned alleged attacks or Ukraine’s involvement in them.

Tags: Kursk Oblast, Russia, UAVs