Ukrainian authorities have refuted claims about Russian forces breaching the border in Sumy Oblast, according to the regional military administration‘s report. Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration Volodymyr Artiukh stated that information about Russian forces breaking through the border “does not correspond to reality.”

Russia continues efforts to capture Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast, a crucial logistics and transport hub for Ukraine’s eastern front. Overall, Russia’s efforts are concentrated on Donetsk Oblast and repelling Ukrainian forces from Russia’s Kursk Oblast. Ukraine’s Sumy Oblast shares a border with the Kursk region.

The denial came after DeepState analysts reported alleged Russian advancement near Oleksandria village in the Myropil community.

“Currently, there is no data from the military regarding any changes in the border situation,” Artiukh said, characterizing such reports as “enemy disinformation” aimed at spreading panic among the population.

State Border Guard Service spokesman Andrii Demchenko confirmed on Kyiv 24 TV channel that no Russian breakthrough was detected in the specified area, according to Liga.

“These positions held by border guards in that section are not located directly on the border line. We establish our firing positions and fortifications where it is advantageous to maintain defense. Regarding this section, border units have not recorded any attempts to enter or engage in combat,” Demchenko said.

The spokesman explained that marshy terrain in the area complicates any enemy attempts to advance or establish positions.

“Of course, in this direction, but already on Russian territory, the enemy is trying to advance directly in Kursk Oblast to dislodge our forces from their positions. We continue to monitor, maintain defense, and will report any changes,” Demchenko added.

Related: