The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported on 17 December that Russia’s apparent reluctance to acknowledge the presence of North Korean forces in Kursk Oblast, a region bordering with Ukraine currently experiencing military operations.

In October 2024, reports emerged confirming the deployment of approximately 10,000 North Korean troops to Russia, specifically to assist in military operations against Ukraine in the Russian Kursk Oblast. This move reportedly aims to bolster Russian forces amid ongoing war, with North Korea reportedly seeking economic support and military supplies in exchange for its involvement.

US National Security Council Spokesperson John Kirby confirmed on 16 December that North Korean forces are actively engaged in combat operations in the area. According to Kirby, US observations indicate North Korean soldiers have been moving from “second lines” to the frontline in recent days.

Pentagon Spokesperson Major General Patrick Ryder said that North Korean military personnel have suffered casualties in combat operations, though he did not specify the exact number of losses.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Russian military is actively attempting to conceal these troops’ presence by burning the faces of killed soldiers and forbidding them from showing their faces during training.

Ukrainian military intelligence sources have previously suggested that Russia has attempted to disguise North Korean soldiers as forces from the Republic of Buryatia, further obscuring their involvement.

The ISW analysis suggests that the Kremlin’s strategy of avoiding reporting on North Korean troop deployment serves a specific purpose.

By not acknowledging these foreign troops, Russia can maintain the narrative that it does not require external military assistance to recapture its territory, thus preserving President Vladimir Putin’s claims about high Russian recruitment rates.

As of now, Russian officials and state media have not publicly recognized the presence of North Korean forces in Kursk Oblast or their participation in ongoing combat operations.

