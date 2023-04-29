After explosions shake occupied Crimea, blasts reported in Russia’s Kursk Oblast

Russian soldiers in Kursk Oblast have reported witnessing explosions that they believe were caused by a missile or drone attack.

In addition, on the morning of 29 April, a fire broke out at a Russian-controlled fuel depot in Sevastopol’s Cossack Bay in occupied Crimea. Russian-installed “Sevastopol governor” Mikhail Razvozzhayev claims that a drone attack set fire to a fuel storage tank:

