After explosions shake occupied Crimea, blasts reported in Russia’s Kursk Oblast

Russian soldiers in Kursk Oblast have reported witnessing explosions that they believe were caused by a missile or drone attack.
In addition, on 29 April, a fire broke out at 🇷🇺-controlled fuel depot in Sevastopol’s Cossack Bay in Crimea 📽️Tipichniy Kurskhttps://t.co/nenTqLB6eK pic.twitter.com/9CTDlvYC7y
— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) April 29, 2023
In addition, on the morning of 29 April, a fire broke out at a Russian-controlled fuel depot in Sevastopol’s Cossack Bay in occupied Crimea. Russian-installed “Sevastopol governor” Mikhail Razvozzhayev claims that a drone attack set fire to a fuel storage tank:
