Zelenskyy: Russians burn faces of killed North Korean soldiers to conceal losses

There’s not a single reason for North Koreans to die in this war but Putin’s madness, the Ukrainian President says.
byYuri Zoria
17/12/2024
2 minute read
Left: dead North Korerean soldier in Russia’s Kursk Oblast (source: Telegram/Butusov Plus); right: Russian soldiers reportedly burning the face of a dead North Korean (source: Telegram: Russian no Context).
Following widespread reports of North Korean forces joining the fight against Ukrainians, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russian troops are burning the faces of deceased North Korean soldiers to conceal their losses.

Earlier, Ukraine noted that about 11,000 North Korean military personnel were currently stationed in Russia, ready to start fighting against Ukrainian forces.

In his Telegram message on 16 December, Zelenskyy said:

“Even after years of war, when it seems Russians couldn’t be more cynical, we still see something worse. Russia not only involves North Korean soldiers in assaults against Ukrainian positions but also tries to hide these people’s losses.”

The Ukrainian president wrote that Russia attempted to keep North Korean soldiers’ presence secret, prohibiting them from showing their faces during training and trying to delete any video evidence of their presence.

And now, after battles with our boys, Russians are even trying to… literally burn the faces of killed North Korean military personnel,” Zelenskyy said, describing it as “a demonstration of contempt that now prevails in Russia – contempt for everything human.”

A clip, published by the Telegram channel Russia No Context, allegedly shows one of such incidents. However, it remains unclear how widespread these cases are.

Multiple drone videos published over the past days, showed multiple Ukrainian attacks with FPV drones and cluster munitions on reportedly Korean soldiers in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

In his evening address on 16 December, Zelenskyy reported that Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi provided updates on the situation in Donetsk Oblast and areas of the Kursk operation, including details about North Korean forces’ involvement.

“Unfortunately, we are forced to defend against them as well, even though there is not a single reason for North Koreans to die in this war. The only reason is Putin’s madness,” Zelenskyy stated.

  • Earlier, on 14 December, Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence reported that joint Russian-North Korean units in Kursk Oblast had lost approximately 200 military personnel. The agency also reported that North Korean soldiers killed eight Kadyrov fighters in friendly fire incidents.
  • The US Department of Defense confirmed on 16 December that North Korean troops had engaged in combat alongside Russian forces in Kursk Oblast for the first time and suffered casualties.

