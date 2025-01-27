Russia builds 25-football-field-sized military underground facility in region bordering Kursk

During ongoing Ukrainian military operations in the Kursk region, Russia has reportedly ramped up construction of defensive military facilities, not only in Kursk but in other neighboring regions as well. Ukrainian military sources who spoke to Kordon.Media said that the storage facilities in Kursk-bordering Bryansk region are equipped with tunnels wide enough to accommodate trucks.

According to Ukrainian military intelligence and satellite imagery, obtained by Kordon.Media, large-scale underground storage facilities have begun appearing in the Bryansk region. Construction reportedly started in August and is still underway.

The site spans approximately 18 hectares, which is equivalent to the size of 25 football fields. The purpose behind building such an enormous storage facility remains unclear at this time.

