Fuel and timber train derails after explosion on railway in Bryansk Oblast, Russia

A train carrying fuel and timber derailed and caught fire after an explosion on the railway in Unetsky district, Bryansk Oblast, which borders Ukraine. According to Governor Alexander Bogomaz, there were no casualties.

Governor Bogomaz reported in his Telegram channel that an unidentified explosive device detonated on the railway track, causing the locomotive of the freight train to derail. The incident occurred at the 136th kilometer of the Bryansk-Unetsa railway track.

У Брянській області РФ підірвали залізничні колії – з рейок зійшов поїзд, що перевозив паливо: лежать 7-8 вагонів, була пожежа. Відео з Telegram-каналу "База" pic.twitter.com/vr5PpYTnfX — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) May 1, 2023

The Russian Telegram channel “Baza” reported that the train was carrying 60 wagons loaded with fuel and timber, and that 7-8 of the wagons have overturned and caught fire. The extent of the damage caused by the explosion and subsequent fire is currently unknown.

