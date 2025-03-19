Amsterdam no longer accepts Ukrainian refugees

The authorities of Amsterdam have been forced to turn away Ukrainian refugees in recent weeks due to a lack of space in the city.

According to the NL Times, in the past few weeks, Amsterdam has refused shelter to dozens of Ukrainians. Their relocation to other cities is likewise impossible as there are only 35 available places for asylum seekers throughout the country, according to local authorities.

Amsterdam official Rutger Groot Wassing described these actions as “turning our backs on the Ukrainian people.” He said the Dutch government is not doing enough to assist municipalities in accommodating Ukrainian refugees and recently reduced the amount the city receives per day for housing one Ukrainian, from 61 to 44 euros.

Wassing called on the Dutch Minister of Asylum and Migration, Marjolein Faber, to take responsibility for this issue. In February, Faber stated that Ukrainians who work in the country, pay taxes, and thus “make the maximum contribution” should be allowed to stay longer in the Netherlands.

As of November 2024, nearly 60% of Ukrainian refugees were employed in the Netherlands.

A total of 120 820 Ukrainian refugees are currently registered in The Netherlands.