Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ten Ukrainian soldiers complete F-16 maintenance training in Netherlands

The Dutch Ministry of Defense reported that 10 Ukrainian military personnel completed F-16 maintenance training. Earlier, the Netherlands pledged 24 F-16s to Ukraine.
byYuri Zoria
21/05/2024
2 minute read
The Netherlands’ F-16. Credit: defensie.nl
Ten Ukrainian soldiers complete F-16 maintenance training in Netherlands

On 21 May, the Dutch Ministry of Defense reported that 10 Ukrainian military personnel completed training in the Netherlands for F-16 maintenance, with the Netherlands pledging at least 24 F-16s to Ukraine that require maintenance.

Ukraine has sought US-made F-16 fighter jets for over two years to bolster its air defenses and counter Russia’s air superiority during the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war. The United States approved the transfer of F-16s from Denmark and the Netherlands last August, pending completion of pilot training. Training of Ukrainian pilots and ground personnel is ongoing, and Ukraine has yet to operate any F-16s.

According to the Ministry, the Ukrainian military trained in maintaining critical components for fighter pilots, such as helmets, oxygen systems, and onboard parachutes, as well as the composition and inspection of survival packs, which include food and medicine to sustain pilots after an emergency landing.

“Through their training, the trainees are prepared for all possible risks of an F-16 mission. As a result, eventually Ukrainian pilots will also be better protected,” the Dutch Defense Ministry wrote.

The training program was set up by the Flight Safety Equipment cluster (VVU).

F-16 pilots actually put their lives in the hands of the military, who maintain the aircraft. The moment they take off, they know they can rely on the knowledge and skill of these people and the aircraft is in working order,” a “concerned employee” emphasized the importance of the training, according to the Ministry.

The Netherlands is also a co-initiator of the European F-16 Training Center (EFTC) in Romania, with 11 Dutch F-16s made available to the EFTC.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts