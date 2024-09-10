Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Russia claims it downed 144 drones on their way to Moscow

Russia claims a large-scale drone attack on Moscow and surrounding regions, stating 144 drones were downed, three airports closed, and buildings damaged, while Ukraine has yet to comment on the attack
byYuri Zoria
10/09/2024
3 minute read
russia claims have downed 144 drones way moscow russia's regions which russian defense ministry shot down ukrainian 10 september 2024 situated between ukraine map paintmapscom drone attack
Russia’s regions, in which the Russian Defense Ministry claims to have shot down Ukrainian drones on 10 September 2024. These regions are situated between Ukraine and Moscow. Map: paintmaps.com
Russia claims it downed 144 drones on their way to Moscow

A massive drone attack targeted Russia’s capital Moscow and surrounding regions last night, with Russian authorities claiming to have shot down 144 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and social media videos showing explosions in Moscow suburbs.

This year, Ukraine has intensified its drone attacks against the Russian oil industry primarily targeting oil refineries, thus significantly disrupting fuel supplies crucial for the Russian military, while simultaneously decreasing the Kremlin’s export revenues. Lately, Ukraine has been striking Russian oil depots, supplying Russian troops with fuel and various military facilities, also focusing on aerial ammunition depots at Russian airfields.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense claims the 144 drones, allegedly shot down in total, were destroyed in the following regions of Russia:

  • 72 over Bryansk Oblast
  • 20 over Moscow Oblast
  • 14 over Kursk Oblast
  • 13 over Tula Oblast
  • 8 over Belgorod Oblast
  • 7 over Kaluga Oblast
  • 5 over Voronezh Oblast
  • 4 over Lipetsk Oblast
  • 1 over Oryol Oblast.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin stated that multiple drones were shot down on the approaches to the Russian capital and in its outskirts. At least three drones crashed into high-rise buildings, footage shared by Russian Telegram channels shows.

Sobyanin described one such incident in the Moscow suburb of Ramenskoe neither claiming a drone hit, nor stating it had crashed after the Russian air defenses shot it down. The Moscow mayor wrote:

“When repelling the attack in the city of Ramenskoe, there was a fire at the level of the 11-12th floors of a residential building, emergency services are working.”

Moscow Oblast Governor Andrei Vorobyov claimed that a woman died and three more people were injured due to a fire caused by the attack.

The attack led to significant disruptions in the Russian capital’s air traffic. The press service of Zhukovsky Airport reported to TASS that the airport was closed for arrivals and departures around 6:00. Vnukovo Airport also introduced temporary restrictions on receiving and releasing aircraft from 01:30, according to TASS. Russia’s air transport agency Rosaviatsia later announced that Moscow’s Vnukovo, Domodedovo, and Zhukovsky airports were temporarily not accepting or dispatching planes.

Zhukovsky Airport belongs to Russia’s Flight Research Institute. One of the videos, shared by the Russian news Telegram channel Astra shows a fire on its apron, possibly from a drone crash. The airport is located next to Ramenskoe.

Also, Rosaviatsia “imposed restrictions” at Kazan Airport, some 700 km east of Moscow, as per Astra.

Car traffic disruptions were also reported. The head of Moscow’s Domodedovo city district, Evgenia Khrustaleva, stated that movement along the Kashirskoe highway towards Moscow was blocked due to drone debris.

Residents of Kolomna, a town in the Moscow Oblast, reported explosions and gunfire, with smoke rising over the city afterward, according to Astra.

As of the time of reporting, Ukrainian officials had not commented on the attack.

This drone assault is being described as one of the most massive Ukrainian drone attacks to date, although the attribution to Ukraine has not been officially confirmed. The previous massive drone attack on Moscow occurred on 1 September, damaging several power facilities.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts