Explosives factory targeted allegedly with ATACMS in Russia’s Bryansk Oblast

A series of powerful explosions struck Russia’s Bryansk Oblast on the evening of 13 January, Russian Telegram channels report citing local residents. According to pro-Kremlin Telegram channel Mash, people heard approximately 30 explosions. Local television broadcast missile threat warnings for the region as multiple flashes were visible over the city, another pro-Kremlin Telegram channel SHOT reported. Unofficial Russian sources claimed Ukraine used ATACMS missiles in the attack.

This year, Ukraine has intensified its long-range drone attacks against the military and fuel facilities within Russia, significantly disrupting fuel and ammunition supplies crucial for the Russian military. Many of such attacks targeted Russian bomb warehouses at airbases, ammunition depots, fuel processing and storage facilities deep inside Russia. Meanwhile, Russia continues its relentless nightly drone, missile, and bomb attacks on Ukraine, with strikes intensifying in recent months.

Geolocation of additional explosion footage suggests the Ukrainian strike may have targeted both an ammunition depot near Bryansk and an explosives manufacturing facility in Seltso settlement, RFE/RL reported.

The targeted facility, Bryansk Chemical Plant named after the 50th Anniversary of the USSR, is located more than 115 kilometers from Ukraine’s border. The plant, part of the Techmash holding, produces explosives for Russian state defense contracts.

Regional governor Alexander Bogomaz claimed that Ukrainian forces "attempted a massive combined missile strike" on Bryansk Oblast, and traditionally stated that Russian air defenses successfully intercepted all targets.



Regional governor Aleksander Bogomaz later announced that Ukraine had “attempted a massive combined missile strike.” He claimed Russian air defenses destroyed all targets and reported no preliminary casualties, providing no additional details.

The facility has faced multiple drone attacks in recent months. On 5 April, two drones struck the facility. On 30 December, a drone attack shattered windows in the administrative building. On 21 November, a drone exploded on the premises, while on 14 November, another penetrated the roof of a workshop under construction, according to ASTRA . Earlier, on 13 October, a drone attack damaged the roof and ventilation system of a production facility.

In this clip, a local resident counts explosions at the Bryansk chemical plant from 5 to 14, during the attack.



This latest attack appears to have caused more significant damage than previous strikes.

Mash also claimed that HIMARS missile debris fell on the territory of the Kremniy plant in Bryansk city.

