Casualties rise to 17 in Kryvyi Rih following Russian missile strike on 2 April

The number of wounded from a Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih has risen to 17 people, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhiy Lysak said on 3 April.

According to the governor, eleven injured people remain hospitalized. Four people died.

The injured included a six-year-old girl and an eight-year-old boy who was in serious condition.

The Russian attack with ballistic missile damaged enterprise, nine apartment buildings, vehicles, garages, a gas station, an administrative building, and a post office.

Kryvyi Rih is a Zelesnkyy’s hometown. The city in the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, located approximately 70 kilometers from the nearest frontline, faces regular attacks by the Russian forces. In March alone, the Russian tropops hit the city three times, injuring at least 54 people.

In a separate incident, Kharkiv faced a massive drone attack on the evening of 2 April, resulting in damage to warehouses, private homes, and traffic lights. One district of the city was targeted, but no casualties were reported.

Dmytro Chubenko, spokesperson for the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office, said Russian forces attacked Kharkiv with drones for about an hour on the evening of 2 April.

The Russian forces began the attack using Geran-2 drones at 9:45 pm and carried out approximately 14 strikes on the Kyiv district of the city, according to Chubenko.

This marks the fifth massive shelling of Kharkiv city this week.

The prosecutor’s office representative said strikes primarily hit industrial areas. Two impacts were recorded near private residential buildings, damaging facades and breaking windows. Additional strikes hit open areas near a warehouse in the central part of the city.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov later confirmed 14 drone strikes across five locations in the city, all in the Kyiv district, resulting in “minor damage to residential buildings and transport infrastructure.”

Earlier on 2 April, Russian forces had attacked Kharkiv with a “Molniya” strike drone that hit a high-rise building. Three apartment buildings in the Kyiv district were damaged, with five people injured, including a child.

Mayor Terekhov said that March was the hardest month for the city since the beginning of the year, with Russian attacks and the scale of destruction doubling.

