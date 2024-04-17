Eng
Esp

Media: SBU hits costly Russian long-range radar “Nebo-U” in Russia’s Bryansk Oblast

Ukraine destroyed a critical Russian radar Nebo-M in Bryansk Oblast, significantly diminishing Russia’s capability to surveil and bomb Ukrainian territories, Suspilne sources say.
byYuri Zoria
17/04/2024
2 minute read
A meter-long radar module from the 55Zh6ME Nebo-ME complex. Image: Wikimedia Commons/Vitaly V. Kuzmin
The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) successfully targeted a long-range Russian radar station in Bryansk Oblast that was monitoring airspace 700 km deep into Ukraine, as reported by Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne on 16 April, referring to its sources.

The $100 million radar was reportedly hit by seven fixed-wing kamikaze drones. Sources confirmed to Suspilne that the Nebo-U system is no longer operational and “probably turned into a colander.”

This time, the Russians have one less modernized Nebo-U system, which helped the enemy detect Ukrainian weapons and supported bombers attacking the Ukrainian border [areas] with KABs (gliding bombs, – Ed.),” the source said.

Sources indicate that the destruction of this radar station has significantly reduced Russia’s ability to detect aerial targets along Ukraine’s northern border, resulting in radar blindness. This will enhance Ukrainian forces’ ability to conduct reconnaissance, deploy drones, and effectively utilize military aviation in the area.

Not the first destroyed Nebo-M

Suspilne notes that this is the second “Nebo-U” system destroyed by the 13th Main Directorate of Military Counterintelligence of the SBU, the first having been in Belgorod Oblast, Russia. Additionally, a “Kasta-2E2” radar station was recently destroyed near the temporarily occupied Ukrainian city of Berdiansk on the coast of the Sea of Azov.

In December, SBU drones targeted multiple Russian military sites in occupied Crimea and nearby areas, according to security sources speaking to Ukrainska Pravda. The strikes included the Nebo-M radar system in the Bagerovo area of Crimea, a helicopter parking area, the P-18 Terek radar system, and the Baikal-1M anti-aircraft missile unit control system near Strilkove on the Arabat Spit.

Last November, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR) reported that Ukrainian forces targeted two Russian military radars, Nebo 55Zh6 and presumably Gamma-S1E, in Kursk Oblast, and released footage of the strikes on its Telegram channel.

