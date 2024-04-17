Media: SBU hits costly Russian long-range radar “Nebo-U” in Russia’s Bryansk Oblast

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) successfully targeted a long-range Russian radar station in Bryansk Oblast that was monitoring airspace 700 km deep into Ukraine, as reported by Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne on 16 April, referring to its sources.
The $100 million radar was reportedly hit by seven fixed-wing kamikaze drones. Sources confirmed to Suspilne that the Nebo-U system is no longer operational and “probably turned into a colander.”
“This time, the Russians have one less modernized Nebo-U system, which helped the enemy detect Ukrainian weapons and supported bombers attacking the Ukrainian border [areas] with KABs (gliding bombs, – Ed.),” the source said.
Suspilne notes that this is the second “Nebo-U” system destroyed by the 13th Main Directorate of Military Counterintelligence of the SBU, the first having been in Belgorod Oblast, Russia. Additionally, a “Kasta-2E2” radar station was recently destroyed near the temporarily occupied Ukrainian city of Berdiansk on the coast of the Sea of Azov.
Last November, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR) reported that Ukrainian forces targeted two Russian military radars, Nebo 55Zh6 and presumably Gamma-S1E, in Kursk Oblast, and released footage of the strikes on its Telegram channel.
