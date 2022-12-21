Biden plans to talk to Zelenskyy for two hours during their bilateral meeting today

46th President of the United States Joe Biden (Official White House Photo by David Lienemann).

US President Joe Biden will hold a bilateral meeting with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House in Washington at 2:30 pm (EST) or 9:30 pm (Kyiv time), according to the US President’s public schedule.

The joint press conference of Joe Biden and Volodymyr Zelenskyy will take place at 4:30 pm (EST) or 11:30 pm (Kyiv time).

The President of Ukraine will visit the United States on Wednesday, 21 December, to discuss the cooperation between Ukraine and the United States with the US President Joe Biden and address the US Congress.

This trip will be the first visit of the Ukrainian President outside Ukraine since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Zelenskyy’s visit is taking place at the invitation of the US President Joe Biden.

