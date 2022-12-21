Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy to visit the United States today

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov during a visit to Kyiv, Ukraine, April 24, 2022. Source: US Department of Defense 

Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to address the US Congress on Wednesday, 21 December, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The President of Ukraine is on his way to the United States to strengthen the defense capabilities of Ukraine and discuss the cooperation between Ukraine and the United States with the US President Joe Biden later today, Zelenskyy wrote on his Twitter.

Apart from the meeting with the US President Joe Biden, Zelenskyy is expected to meet with the US President’s national security team and address the US Congress today. According to WSJ, Biden will announce the supply of Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine later today.

This trip will be the first visit of the Ukrainian President outside Ukraine since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Zelenskyy’s visit is taking place at the invitation of the US President Joe Biden, who first discussed the idea of the visit in a phone call he had with the Ukrainian leader on 11 December 2022, according to the Wall Street Journal.

