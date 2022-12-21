Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy to visit the United States today

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov during a visit to Kyiv, Ukraine, April 24, 2022. Source: US Department of Defense

Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to address the US Congress on Wednesday, 21 December, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The President of Ukraine is on his way to the United States to strengthen the defense capabilities of Ukraine and discuss the cooperation between Ukraine and the United States with the US President Joe Biden later today, Zelenskyy wrote on his Twitter.

On my way to the US to strengthen resilience and defense capabilities of 🇺🇦. In particular, @POTUS and I will discuss cooperation between 🇺🇦 and 🇺🇸. I will also have a speech at the Congress and a number of bilateral meetings. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 21, 2022

Apart from the meeting with the US President Joe Biden, Zelenskyy is expected to meet with the US President’s national security team and address the US Congress today. According to WSJ, Biden will announce the supply of Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine later today.

This trip will be the first visit of the Ukrainian President outside Ukraine since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Zelenskyy’s visit is taking place at the invitation of the US President Joe Biden, who first discussed the idea of the visit in a phone call he had with the Ukrainian leader on 11 December 2022, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Related:

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: #USAarmUkraine, military aid to Ukraine, President Biden, Russian invasion of Ukraine, Zelenskyy