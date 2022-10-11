US President Joe Biden promised to provide Ukraine with advanced air defense systems

US President Joe Biden in a conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy promised to provide Ukraine with advanced air defense systems.

“President Biden pledged to continue to provide Ukraine with the support it needs to defend itself, including advanced air defense systems,” the statement reads.

Also, Biden expressed his condemnation of the missile strikes launched by Russia against Ukraine, including Kyiv, and expressed condolences to the families and friends of those killed and wounded in the attacks.