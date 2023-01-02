Ukraine liberated almost half of Russian-occupied territories since February 2022 – Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Lieutenant-General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi. Source: 5 channel

Since the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine started on 24 February 2022, Ukraine’s Armed Forces managed to fight back and de-occupy 40% of the territories that Russia captured in its sudden offensive from multiple directions, according to The Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces General Valerii Zaluzhnyy.

The territories that Ukraine’s Armed Forces liberated during successful counteroffensive operations last year amount to 28% of all the territories of Ukraine occupied by Russia since 2014 when Russian forces took up Crimea, the peninsula in southern Ukraine.

“This tragic and heroic year of 2022 has forever changed us, our present, and our future. The last year went down in world history as the year of Ukraine and its Armed Forces,” Zaluzhnyy wrote on his Telegram.

Last year the Ukrainian Armed Forces liberated up to 40,000 square kilometers of Russian-occupied territories in northern, eastern, and southern Ukraine, according to Zaluzhnyy. Today the frontline of the Russian-Ukrainian war is 3,786 kilometers long, while active military operations take place along the frontline of up to 1,500 kilometers long. The Ukrainian Armed Forces helped to evacuate over 600,000 civilians from the combat zone and areas located close to the frontlines. Apart from that, the Ukrainian Army delivered 2 million tons of humanitarian aid to the war-torn regions of Ukraine.

Ukrainian troops are being trained in 17 European countries. More than 20,000 Ukrainian soldiers were trained abroad last year, according to Zaluzhnyy. Over a thousand of wounded Ukrainian defenders were sent abroad to get medical treatment and rehabilitation in such countries as the Netherlands, Germany, Israel, Poland, Romania, Italy, Norway, Denmark, France, Spain, Ireland, and the United States of America.

“We fight for Ukraine and Europe at large. We defend peace, security and freedom in the entire world. We will win,” Zaluzhnyy concluded.

Related:

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: #USAarmUkraine, Armed Forces of Ukraine (ZSU), Russian invasion of Ukraine, Zaluzhnyi