Most Americans support the US military aid to Ukraine, according to a Reuters/Ipsos survey.

The majority of US citizens support providing weaponry to Ukraine to defend itself against the full-scale Russian invasion and believe that US military aid to Ukraine demonstrates a strong commitment of the United States to protecting American interests and allies, according to the Reuters/Ipsos survey.

The two-day poll in the US, which ended on 27 June 2023, showed a dramatic increase in support for providing Ukraine with weapons: 65% of respondents approved of such military aid, compared to 46% in the May survey, according to the Reuters/Ipsos poll.

“81% of Democrats, 56% of Republicans and 57% of independents favor supplying US weapons to Ukraine,” the findings of the latest Reuters/Ipsos poll showed.

The survey was conducted several days after the private mercenary company Wagner launched and called off the mutiny in Russia.

The online Reuters/Ipsos poll was conducted on the entire territory of the USA, collecting responses from 1,004 adults, including 400 Democrats and 383 Republicans, Reuters reported. The poll had a credibility interval (a measure of precision) of about four percentage points in either direction.

According to the Reuters/Ipsos survey, 76% of Americans believe that supplying Ukraine with the weaponry it needs to repel the ongoing Russian invasion demonstrates to China and other rivals that the United States has “the will and capability” to protect American interests, allies, and itself.

According to other poll data, most Americans would support a candidate in the 2024 US presidential election who would continue military assistance to Ukraine and “a candidate who backs the NATO alliance.”

