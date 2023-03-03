New US military aid package for Ukraine announced

Lockheed Martin M142 HIMARS -High Mobility Artillery Rocket System. Source:Depositphoto https://ua.depositphotos.com/587797648/stock-photo-lockheed-martin-m142-himars-high.html
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has announced additional US military assistance for Ukraine on 3 March 2023.
The military aid package worth $400 million includes:
- Armored vehicle launched bridges;
- more ammunition for US-provided HIMARS and howitzers;
- ammunition for Bradley infantry fighting vehicles;
- demolitions munitions and equipment;
- maintenance;
- training of Ukrainian troops.
“The United States also continues to rally the world to support Ukraine,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated. “We applaud more than 50 countries that have come together in solidarity with Ukraine to provide support as it defends its sovereignty and territorial integrity.”
