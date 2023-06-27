US announces additional security assistance for Ukraine: Bradleys, Strykers, ammo for artillery, HIMARS, Patriot

On 27 June, the US Department of Defense announced additional security assistance worth up to $500 million to “meet Ukraine’s critical security and defense needs,” according to s statement published on the Pentagon’s website.

The package includes additional munitions for Patriot air defense systems, HIMARS, and tube artillery; additional HARM missiles, 30 Bradleys and 25 Strykers, and multiple articles of other equipment.

“This authorization is the Biden Administration’s forty-first drawdown of equipment from DoD inventories for Ukraine since August 2021,” the statement reads,

According to the Pentagon, the capabilities in this package include:

Additional munitions for Patriot air defense systems;

Stinger anti-aircraft systems;

Additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS);

Demolitions munitions and systems for obstacle clearing;

Mine clearing equipment;

155mm and 105mm artillery rounds;

30 Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles;

25 Stryker Armored Personnel Carriers;

Tube-Launched, Optically-Tracked, Wire-Guided (TOW) missiles;

Javelin anti-armor systems;

AT-4 anti-armor systems;

Anti-armor rockets;

High-speed Anti-radiation missiles (HARMs);

Precision aerial munitions;

Small arms and over 22 million rounds of small arms ammunition and grenades;

Thermal imagery systems and night vision devices;

Testing and diagnostic equipment to support vehicle maintenance and repair;

Spare parts, generators, and other field equipment.

Tags: AGM-88 HARM air-to-surface anti-radiation missile, Bradley, Stryker, US aid for Ukraine