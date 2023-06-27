US announces additional security assistance for Ukraine: Bradleys, Strykers, ammo for artillery, HIMARS, Patriot

On 27 June, the US Department of Defense announced additional security assistance worth up to $500 million to “meet Ukraine’s critical security and defense needs,” according to s statement published on the Pentagon’s website.
The package includes additional munitions for Patriot air defense systems, HIMARS, and tube artillery; additional HARM missiles, 30 Bradleys and 25 Strykers, and multiple articles of other equipment.
“This authorization is the Biden Administration’s forty-first drawdown of equipment from DoD inventories for Ukraine since August 2021,” the statement reads,
According to the Pentagon, the capabilities in this package include:
- Additional munitions for Patriot air defense systems;
- Stinger anti-aircraft systems;
- Additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS);
- Demolitions munitions and systems for obstacle clearing;
- Mine clearing equipment;
- 155mm and 105mm artillery rounds;
- 30 Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles;
- 25 Stryker Armored Personnel Carriers;
- Tube-Launched, Optically-Tracked, Wire-Guided (TOW) missiles;
- Javelin anti-armor systems;
- AT-4 anti-armor systems;
- Anti-armor rockets;
- High-speed Anti-radiation missiles (HARMs);
- Precision aerial munitions;
- Small arms and over 22 million rounds of small arms ammunition and grenades;
- Thermal imagery systems and night vision devices;
- Testing and diagnostic equipment to support vehicle maintenance and repair;
- Spare parts, generators, and other field equipment.
