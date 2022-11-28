U.S. considers supplying 150-km range weapon to Ukraine – Reuters

M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS). Photo: Armiya Inform
The Pentagon weighs a Boeing proposal to hand Ukraine Ground-Launched Small Diameter Bombs (GLSDB) that will allow Ukrainian Armed Forces to strike far behind enemy lines, according to Reuters.
GLSDBs are relatively cheap, small precision bombs fitted onto abundantly available rockets with a striking range of 150 km (94-mile), which is twice as long as the missiles for HIMARS that Ukrainian Armed Forces currently employ.
GLSDB could be delivered as early as spring 2023, according to a document reviewed by Reuters and three people familiar with the plan.
Ukraine has repeatedly requested the US government to deliver the 297-km (185-mile) range ATACMS missiles.
