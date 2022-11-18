Ukraine to jointly produce heavy weapons, military equipment with at least six NATO countries

Ukraine’s state weapons concern Ukroboronprom says it will jointly produce and develop heavy weapons and military equipment with at least six NATO member states:
- Poland
- Czech Republic
- France
- Denmark
- and several others, with which non-disclosure agreements have been signed.
“We are creating joint defense enterprises, building closed-cycle ammunition production lines, jointly producing armored vehicles and multiple launch rocket systems, and jointly developing new high-tech weapons. To do this, we use both existing facilities and newly created ones in safe places,” Ukroboronprom said.
One of the latest agreements that the Ukrainian state weapons concern concluded was on the creation of a joint defense cluster with the Czech Republic. The agreement provides for:
- producing military equipment;
- increasing the production of ammunition of various calibers;
- developing service hubs for maintenance and repair of weapons and equipment;
- cooperating in the field of high technologies, creating of joint research centers.
As well, Ukroboronprom launched the production of ammunition of 122 and 152-mm caliber, as well as 120-mm mines according to NATO technology.
This production should reduce Ukraine’s dependence on artillery supplies from abroad, where the stocks of shells and mines of Soviet calibers are gradually depleted, Ukroboronprom says.
The state enterprise is undergoing a reform. It reports that more than two dozen state defense enterprises have been transformed into business entities, and “Ukroboronprom itself is next in line,” which, it says, will attract more investments, transfer technologies, and help create more joint ventures, including with NATO countries.
