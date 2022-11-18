Ukraine to jointly produce heavy weapons, military equipment with at least six NATO countries

Ukraine’s state weapons concern Ukroboronprom says it will jointly produce and develop heavy weapons and military equipment with at least six NATO member states:

Poland

Czech Republic

France

Denmark

and several others, with which non-disclosure agreements have been signed.

“We are creating joint defense enterprises, building closed-cycle ammunition production lines, jointly producing armored vehicles and multiple launch rocket systems, and jointly developing new high-tech weapons. To do this, we use both existing facilities and newly created ones in safe places,” Ukroboronprom said.

One of the latest agreements that the Ukrainian state weapons concern concluded was on the creation of a joint defense cluster with the Czech Republic. The agreement provides for:

producing military equipment; increasing the production of ammunition of various calibers; developing service hubs for maintenance and repair of weapons and equipment; cooperating in the field of high technologies, creating of joint research centers.

As well, Ukroboronprom launched the production of ammunition of 122 and 152-mm caliber, as well as 120-mm mines according to NATO technology.

This production should reduce Ukraine’s dependence on artillery supplies from abroad, where the stocks of shells and mines of Soviet calibers are gradually depleted, Ukroboronprom says.

The state enterprise is undergoing a reform. It reports that more than two dozen state defense enterprises have been transformed into business entities, and “Ukroboronprom itself is next in line,” which, it says, will attract more investments, transfer technologies, and help create more joint ventures, including with NATO countries.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: NATO, UkrOboronProm, Weapons