Ukraine, Czechia to create joint defense cluster

Latest news Ukraine

The defense enterprises of Ukraine and the Czech Republic will create a joint defense cluster, according to a joint statement of Ukroboronprom and the Ministry of Defense of the Czech Republic, published on the Telegram channel of the state concern.

As noted, DC “Ukroboronprom” and the Intergovernmental Defense Cooperation Agency (AMOS) under the Ministry of Defense of the Czech Republic signed an agreement on the creation of a joint defense cluster in accordance with the agreements reached last week between the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala.

“The creation of a defense cluster involves the production of military equipment, an increase in the production of ammunition of various calibers (both at existing capacities and at newly created ones in safe places), the development of service hubs for the maintenance and repair of anti-aircraft weapons, as well as cooperation in the field of high technologies, in particular, the creation of joint research centers,” the statement said.

