Ukraine to receive 160 Slinger anti-drone systems

byIryna Voichuk
01/09/2023
Slinger anti-drone systems. Credit: Australian Defence Magazine
The Australian company Electro Optic Systems will transfer 160 Slinger anti-drone systems to the Ukrainian military, according to executive vice president of EOS Matt Jones.

The system is based on the M230LF 30-mm cannon and MAG58 7.62mm machine gun and is mounted on a GMC Denali pickup truck.

The Slinger system is equipped with thermal imaging and night sights. The 30mm gun is intended to engage drones and other aerial targets such as helicopters. The M230LF can fire single rounds at 100 or 200 rounds per minute.

Slinger anti-drone systems. Credit: Australian Defence Magazine

“This technology is actually going to Ukraine. The hard kill engagement Slinger system have been purchased by the US for donation to Ukraine. The laser technology is still being finished in terms of development so that’s not currently under consideration,” Jones said.

Ukraine will receive a total of 160 anti-drone systems.

“We have already signed two contracts for Ukraine for 110 systems to be equipped onto M113s, the purpose of the trial was to prove that capability; and a further 50 systems with a company called Practika, which would be the systems integrated onto a Bushmaster-like 4×4. They’re in the order of $170 million, a significant export contract.”

Ambassador of Ukraine to Australia Vasyl Myroshnychenko personally operated the Slinger complex.

