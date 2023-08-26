Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Finland to provide Ukraine with military aid worth 94 million euros

bySerge Havrylets
26/08/2023
1 minute read
The image shows the flags of Ukraine and Finland. Source: Armyinform.com.ua
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0



Finland will send more weaponry to help Ukraine defend itself and repel the Russian invasion, the Finnish government announced.

On 25 August, the President of Finland approved the proposal of the Finnish government to provide Ukraine with additional military assistance. This will be the 18th Finnish military aid package to Ukraine.

Military capabilities contained in this package will cost Finland an estimated 94 million euros. The combined value of all military aid packages delivered by Finland to Ukraine so far is about 1.3 billion euros.

“The support of Finland and our allies to Ukraine remains unwavering. The core issue regarding the future security order in Europe and Finland is to curb Russia’s aggression against Ukraine,” Finland’s Minister of Defence, Antti Häkkänen, said.

For operational reasons and to ensure that the assistance will reach its destination safely, further details on the content of the package, the way it is to be delivered, or the schedule will not be given, according to the Finnish government.

Related:

Lithuania sends ammo and anti-drones to Ukraine in new military aid package

Netherlands to deliver all its F-16 fighters to Ukraine, Dutch Defense Minister says

Milley: Ukrainian troops break through Russian defense line on southern front

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts