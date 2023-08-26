Finland to provide Ukraine with military aid worth 94 million euros

Finland will send more weaponry to help Ukraine defend itself and repel the Russian invasion, the Finnish government announced.

On 25 August, the President of Finland approved the proposal of the Finnish government to provide Ukraine with additional military assistance. This will be the 18th Finnish military aid package to Ukraine.

Military capabilities contained in this package will cost Finland an estimated 94 million euros. The combined value of all military aid packages delivered by Finland to Ukraine so far is about 1.3 billion euros.

“The support of Finland and our allies to Ukraine remains unwavering. The core issue regarding the future security order in Europe and Finland is to curb Russia’s aggression against Ukraine,” Finland’s Minister of Defence, Antti Häkkänen, said.

For operational reasons and to ensure that the assistance will reach its destination safely, further details on the content of the package, the way it is to be delivered, or the schedule will not be given, according to the Finnish government.

