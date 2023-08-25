Lithuania sends ammo and anti-drones to Ukraine in new military aid package

Lithuania provided Ukraine with a new military aid package worth 41 million euros, Lithuania’s Defense Minister announced on 25 August.
The military aid package contains ammunition, rifles, maritime surveillance radar sets, anti-drones, etc.
Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Lithuania has supplied Ukraine with:
- 24,500 rifles and machine guns;
- 4,000 pistols and 1,300 grenade launchers
- around 12 million pieces of ammunition;
- 72 armored personnel carriers M113;
- 18 105-mm howitzers;
- two helicopters Mi-8;
- 36 anti-aircraft guns L-70;
- 30 120-mm mortars;
- thermal images, drones, anti-drones, and other military lethal and non-lethal equipment.
On 25 August, Latvia also announced additional military assistance to Ukraine. The National Armed Forces of Latvia delivered a Mi-17 utility transport helicopter to Ukraine.
