Lithuania sends ammo and anti-drones to Ukraine in new military aid package

Lithuania provided Ukraine with a new military aid package worth 41 million euros, Lithuania’s Defense Minister announced on 25 August.

The military aid package contains ammunition, rifles, maritime surveillance radar sets, anti-drones, etc.

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Lithuania has supplied Ukraine with:

24,500 rifles and machine guns;

4,000 pistols and 1,300 grenade launchers

around 12 million pieces of ammunition;

72 armored personnel carriers M113;

18 105-mm howitzers;

two helicopters Mi-8;

36 anti-aircraft guns L-70;

30 120-mm mortars;

thermal images, drones, anti-drones, and other military lethal and non-lethal equipment.

On 25 August, Latvia also announced additional military assistance to Ukraine. The National Armed Forces of Latvia delivered a Mi-17 utility transport helicopter to Ukraine.

