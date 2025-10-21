Finland’s foreign minister to the West: Ukraine doesn’t need help to surrender — it needs strength to win

Ukraine does not need Western help to capitulate, Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen said on 20 October during her arrival at the EU foreign ministers' meeting in Luxembourg, RFE/RL reports. She added that Ukraine has every capability to continue defending itself against Russian aggression and needs Western assistance only to strengthen that defense.

This comes amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine and US President Donald Trump’s renewed push for a “peace deal” following a call from Russian leader Vladimir Putin. Trump is reportedly again pressing for a freeze along current frontlines and potentially urging Ukraine to make territorial concessions to Russia.

Finland: Ukraine doesn’t need Western help to surrender

Valtonen was asked about the risks linked to shifting moods of US President Donald Trump, which could indicate reduced support for Ukraine. She said the best response to this would be to strengthen Ukraine. Her comments came in light of reports that Trump allegedly asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to give up Donetsk oblast to Russia, including its Ukraine-controlled part, in exchange for freezing the conflict. Trump has denied making such a demand.

“The work is at a stage where everyone wants peace, and it’s clear that President Trump wants it especially strongly, because he promised it to his voters,” Valtonen said. “At the same time, it’s clear that Ukraine doesn’t need help from the West for any capitulation. On the contrary, Ukraine has all the means to continue its own strong defense, and of course, it needs our help for that.”

Valtonen emphasized that Ukraine has the means to defend itself and should be supported in doing so.

Kyiv’s growing defense industry benefits all of Europe, Finland says

Valtonen said Ukraine has shown its capacity not only for defensive struggle but also for broader transformation.

“Ukraine, in particular, has already demonstrated its capabilities. Not only does this lead to a strong defensive struggle, but, first and foremost, the country has in a few years become one of the most competitive defense sectors — one from which we all benefit,” she said.

She also stressed the need to continue the EU’s existing strategy "to strengthen sanctions against Russia’s military machine and help Ukraine not only in its own defensive struggle but also in protecting its civilian infrastructure,” Valtonen added.

Putin shouldn't be "a welcome guest" in the EU, Finnish FM says

Asked about a possible summit between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in the EU, Valtonen said that the location and format of the meeting remain unclear. However, she added:

“It is obvious that a war criminal like Putin should not be a welcome guest at a dinner in the EU.”

On the same day, Bulgaria's Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev said his country may provide Putin an air corridor to Hungary, if he heads there for a meeting with Trump.