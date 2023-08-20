Sweden provides the 13th military aid package for Ukraine, cooperates in CV-90 servicing and production

Sweden will provide Ukraine with the 13th military aid package, which includes crucial demining equipment, and will also launch cooperation on CV-90 servicing and production. During Zelenskyy’s visit to Sweden on 19 August 2023, he and Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson signed a statement of intent on enhanced cooperation on the CV-90 platform. They also discussed the possible supply of Gripen jets, which Ukrainian pilots have already tested.

Speaking at a press conference after meeting with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Zelenskyy thanked for the 13th package from Sweden, which will include ammunition for air defense, spare parts for armored vehicles, and demining equipment.

“This is what will add strength to Ukraine on the battlefield,” Zelenskyy said, emphasizing the importance of the demining equipment to save Ukrainian lives.

The new delivery follows 12 previous military aid packages Sweden provided Ukraine since Russia’s invasion began in February 2022. Sweden has committed over EUR 2.2 million in military, humanitarian, and financial aid, Kristersson highlighted. He also expressed his condolence over the deadly Russian missile strike on the Ukrainian city of Chernihiv on 19 August 2023, which killed seven civilians and wounded over 100.



The parties have also discussed further supply of CV-90 armored fighting vehicles, which proved very effective.

“Our warriors highly praise the СV-90 and are grateful not only for the fact that they are advancing with the help of these vehicles but also for the fact that the CV-90 vehicles help save and protect the lives of our warriors. Life is the most valuable,” Zelenskyy said.

During the negotiations, the parties detailed the agreement on the joint production and servicing of the Swedish CV-90 infantry fighting vehicle in Ukraine. Servicing them in Ukraine will significantly reduce the time needed to repair damaged vehicles. Ukraine’s President and Swedish Prime Minister signed the statement of intent outlining priorities in cooperation regarding CV-90.

“Acknowledging that CV90 is a highly effective and modern combat vehicle, Sweden and Ukraine share the conviction that further cooperation on the CV90 platform will be mutually beneficial.

This Statement of Intent, therefore, symbolizes Sweden’s and Ukraine’s will to strengthen cooperation in production, operation, training, and servicing of the CV90 platform,” the statement reads.



It continues the agreements between Sweden and Ukraine on protective security and defense procurement support, signed by both parties during the 12 July NATO Summit in Vilnius, symbolizing Sweden’s long-term commitment to support Ukraine in a broader sense.



Zelenskyy also thanked Kristersson and the Swedish government for their “leadership,” “support,” and “fulfillment of our agreements,” saying that Ukrainian soldiers have already started training on Archer artillery systems. Ukrainian pilots have also tested Gripens jets. Negotiations are ongoing regarding the possibility of Ukraine receiving these aircraft.

Finally, Sweden will also provide modern pumping systems to Ukraine to provide drinking water to the south-Ukrainian cities of Mykolayiv, Kryvyi Rih, and others after Russia destroyed the Kakhovka dam. The destruction of the dam left these cities without a water supply.



As was reported, on Saturday morning, 19 August 2023, President Zelenskyy embarked on a working visit to Sweden, accompanied by First Lady Olena Zelenska. During the visit, he also met with King Carl XVI, Queen Silvia, Parliament Speaker Andreas Norlén, and heads of parliamentary parties. This marks the first visit of the Ukrainian President to Sweden since the onset of Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022. Concurrently, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson visited Kyiv in February 2023.