Intelligence: Drone strikes on Pskov airfield launched from inside Russia

The drones that struck an airfield in the Russian city of Pskov on 30 August and damaged four IL-76 aircraft were launched from the territory of Russia, Ukraine’s military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov told the media outlet The War Zone.

Budanov did not specify the number and type of combat drones used.

The intelligence chief confirmed that four Russian IL-76 aircraft were struck in the attack. “Two were destroyed, and two were seriously damaged,” he said.

According to Budanov, Russia used these aircraft to transport military cargo and personnel of the Russian airborne troops.

Revealing some details of the strike, Budanov said that the drones targeted fuel tanks and an important part of the wing spar located in the upper part of the IL-76.

The drone strikes on the Pskov airfield were part of the largest-yet Ukrainian attack on Russia, during which a total of six oblast were attacked.

