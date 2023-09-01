Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Intelligence: Drone strikes on Pskov airfield launched from inside Russia

“We are working from the territory of Russia,” Ukraine’s intel chief Kyrylo Budanov said.
byIryna Voichuk
01/09/2023
1 minute read
Fire in the area of the airfield in Russia’s Pskov following a drone attack on the night of 30 Aug. Credit: Baza
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0



The drones that struck an airfield in the Russian city of Pskov on 30 August and damaged four IL-76 aircraft were launched from the territory of Russia, Ukraine’s military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov told the media outlet The War Zone.

Budanov did not specify the number and type of combat drones used.

The intelligence chief confirmed that four Russian IL-76 aircraft were struck in the attack. “Two were destroyed, and two were seriously damaged,” he said.

According to Budanov, Russia used these aircraft to transport military cargo and personnel of the Russian airborne troops.

Revealing some details of the strike, Budanov said that the drones targeted fuel tanks and an important part of the wing spar located in the upper part of the IL-76.

The drone strikes on the Pskov airfield were part of the largest-yet Ukrainian attack on Russia, during which a total of six oblast were attacked.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts