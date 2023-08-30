Largest-yet drone attack on Russia: military airfield hit, four aircraft reportedly damaged

A series of explosions followed by a large-scale fire have occurred near the Pskov airport, which is jointly used by Russian civil and military aviation. The governor of the Pskov Oblast, Mikhail Vedernikov, reported an attack on his Telegram channel.

Vedernikov also mentioned that the airport will be closed on 30 August, while the extent of the damage will be assessed.

Four IL-76 aircraft were damaged at the airfield, a Russian TASS propaganda media outlet reported, citing emergency service.

“As a result of the drone attack, four IL-76 aircraft were damaged. A fire started, and two aircraft were caught in flames,” TASS wrote.

Later, explosions occurred in Bryansk Oblast. According to the governor, Alexander Bogomaz, Russian air defense forces shot down three drones. One of the downed UAVs fell on the Kremniy EL plant, one of Russia’s largest microelectronics companies, Baza Telegram channel reported.

In addition, two UAVs attacked a TV tower in the Bryansk Oblast, according to Baza.

“Two drones also attempted to attack a TV tower in the Bryansk Oblast. In total, at least six drones were detected in the region overnight,” Baza said.

Almost at the same time, explosions occurred in Oryol Oblast. The governor of Oryol Oblast, Andrey Klychkov, said two drones were shot down at night.

At night, explosions were also reported in Ryazan Oblast. The Russian Ministry of Defense reported the downing of two drones.

Explosions were also reported in Kaluga Oblast. Three drones were reportedly shot down by air defense; two of them fell on the grounds of a petrochemical plant, causing a fire, according to Baza TG channel.

Moscow Governor Sergei Sobyanin reported that one of the drones was shot down on the approach to the capital in the Ruza district of Moscow Oblast. No casualties have been reported.

