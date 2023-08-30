Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Largest-yet drone attack on Russia: military airfield hit, four aircraft reportedly damaged

On the night of 30 August, drones attacked six Russian oblasts, hitting an airfield in Pskov and damaging at least four aircraft, Russian media outlets reported.
byIryna Voichuk
30/08/2023
2 minute read
Fire in the area of the airfield in Russia’s Pskov following a drone attack on the night of 30 Aug. Credit: Baza
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0



A series of explosions followed by a large-scale fire have occurred near the Pskov airport, which is jointly used by Russian civil and military aviation. The governor of the Pskov Oblast, Mikhail Vedernikov, reported an attack on his Telegram channel.

Vedernikov also mentioned that the airport will be closed on 30 August, while the extent of the damage will be assessed.

Four IL-76 aircraft were damaged at the airfield, a Russian TASS propaganda media outlet reported, citing emergency service.

“As a result of the drone attack, four IL-76 aircraft were damaged. A fire started, and two aircraft were caught in flames,” TASS wrote.

Fire in the area of the airfield in Russia’s Pskov following a drone attack on the night of 30 Aug. Credit: Baza

Later, explosions occurred in Bryansk Oblast. According to the governor, Alexander Bogomaz, Russian air defense forces shot down three drones. One of the downed UAVs fell on the Kremniy EL plant, one of Russia’s largest microelectronics companies, Baza Telegram channel reported.

In addition, two UAVs attacked a TV tower in the Bryansk Oblast, according to Baza.

“Two drones also attempted to attack a TV tower in the Bryansk Oblast. In total, at least six drones were detected in the region overnight,” Baza said.

Almost at the same time, explosions occurred in Oryol Oblast. The governor of Oryol Oblast, Andrey Klychkov, said two drones were shot down at night.

At night, explosions were also reported in Ryazan Oblast. The Russian Ministry of Defense reported the downing of two drones.

Explosions were also reported in Kaluga Oblast. Three drones were reportedly shot down by air defense; two of them fell on the grounds of a petrochemical plant, causing a fire, according to Baza TG channel.

Moscow Governor Sergei Sobyanin reported that one of the drones was shot down on the approach to the capital in the Ruza district of Moscow Oblast. No casualties have been reported.

Debris of an allegedly downed drone near Moscow. Credit: Shot TG channel

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts