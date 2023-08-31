Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

British intelligence update exposes Russia’s vulnerability to Ukrainian drone assaults

A series of impactful drone strikes on Russia led to explosions in urban areas and military installations, compelling Russia to rethink its air defense approach, according to a British intelligence update.
byYuri Zoria
31/08/2023
2 minute read
In its latest intelligence update, the British Defense Ministry highlights a notable surge in allegedly Ukrainian drone strikes on Russia, resulting in explosions in major cities and military bases, triggering a reassessment of air defense strategies.

Frontline report: Ukrainian drones attack strategic bases in Russian rear, flying 700 km

The ministry tweeted:

  • Overnight on the 29/30 August 2023, Russia experienced up to five separate strikes by one-way attack uncrewed aerial vehicles (OWA-UAVs) – the largest attack on Russia since the start of the conflict. Explosions were recorded in Moscow, Bryansk, and Ryazan, as well as at Pskov airbase close to the Estonian border. The attack on Pskov likely damaged several Russian military transport aircraft. During August 2023 Russia experienced 25 separate drone attacks, almost certainly carried out by OWA-UAVs.
  • Many of these UAVs have reached their targets, which likely means that Russian air defence is having difficulty detecting and destroying them. Russia is likely rethinking its air defence posture in the area between Ukraine and Moscow to better deal with these attacks.
  • Previous strikes against Russian military airbases have led to the dispersal of Russian aircraft to locations across Russia. However, the recent strikes against Soltsy and Pskov have demonstrated that the UAVs have significant reach, making further dispersal more challenging. It is likely that Russia will have to consider the addition of further air defence systems to airfields that it considers to be at risk from UAV attacks.

Ukraine allegedly launched over 190 drone attacks on Russia and occupied Crimea in 2023 – BBC

Read also:

