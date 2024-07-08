Eng
Satellite images reveal extent of ammunition depot fire in Russia’s Voronezh Oblast

Satellite imagery has revealed the extensive damage caused by a fire at a Russian ammunition depot in Voronezh Oblast, reportedly triggered by a Ukrainian drone attack.
byMaria Tril
08/07/2024
1 minute read
ammunition depot on Russia's volonezh 1
Russian army ammunition depot in Voronezh Oblast before the 7 July attack. Credit: Screenshot from Radio Liberty video
Satellite images have emerged showing the aftermath of a fire at a Russian ammunition depot near the village of Sergeyevka in Voronezh Oblast following a reported Ukrainian drone attack.

aftermath of attack on ammunition depot on Russia's volonezh 2
Russian army ammunition depot in Voronezh Oblast after the 7 July attack. Credit: Screenshot from Radio Liberty video

The images, published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty’s Russian service on Monday, 8 July, reveal an extensive burned area around the depot and two smoke-emitting hotspots.

Ukraine’s Security Service reportedly carried out a drone attack on an ammunition depot in the Podgorensky district of Russia’s Voronezh Oblast on 7 July

Local authorities stated that all UAVs were shot down, but “a farm building caught fire as a result of the fall of debris from one of the drones.”

Ukrainian media sources claim the Sergeyevka depot, covering an area of 9,000 square meters, housed “surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missiles, tank and artillery shells, and boxes of small arms ammunition.” These sources report that the facility was used to supply Russian troops engaged in combat operations in Ukraine.

Voronezh Governor Alexander Gusev declared an emergency in the affected area and announced the evacuation of about 50 residents from nearby settlements. No civilians were injured, reportedly.

