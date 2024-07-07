Eng
SBU drones attack ammunition depot in Russia’s Voronezh Oblast

Ukrainian Security Service sources claim responsibility for a drone attack on a strategic Russian military storage facility.
Maria Tril
07/07/2024
1 minute read
voronezh
The aftermath of the attack on Russia’s Voronezh oblast on 7 July. Credit: Russian Telegram channel
Ukraine’s Security Service carried out a drone attack on an ammunition depot in the Podgorensky district of Russia’s Voronezh Oblast.

According to the Security Service’s source of Suspilne, the Russian military stored various types of missiles, tank and artillery shells, and ammunition for firearms at the depot.

Voronezh Oblast Governor Alexander Gusev claimed that drones reportedly attacked an ammunition depot in the Podgorensky district of Russia’s Voronezh Oblast, causing a fire and subsequent detonations in the early hours of 7 July.

According to Gusev, no civilians were injured. “Operational services, military personnel, and government representatives are working on-site to manage the emergency situation,” he said.

The governor added that the evacuation of residents from three settlements near the Russian depot is ongoing

Gusev also declared a state of emergency in the area due to the explosions. However, the Russian Ministry of Defense did not report any downing of drones over Voronezh Oblast.

On the morning of 7 July, Russian authorities also reported shooting down one drone over Belgorod Oblast.

This incident follows a 4 July drone attack by Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate on the Tambov Powder Plant in Kotovsk, Tambov Oblast.

