Gas distribution facility in Crimea catches fire following explosion

Russian-installed authorities in Crimea have ruled out sabotage in a recent explosion at a gas distribution point, attributing the incident to technical issues.
byMaria Tril
07/07/2024
2 minute read
alushta crimea 7 july
The explosions in Alushta, Russian-occupied Crimea. Credit: A Russian Telegram channel Crimean Wind
Gas distribution facility in Crimea catches fire following explosion

An explosion at a gas distribution point in Russian-occupied Alushta, Crimea, led to a large fire overnight on 7 July, according to reports from the Telegram channel Crimean Wind.

A gas supply disruptions have been reported in the region due to the incident.

Russian-installed Mayor of Alushta, Galina Ogneva, confirmed that the gas supply to 14 settlements in the Alushta area had been halted due to the fire. “There is a risk of a complete gas shutdown,” Ogneva said.

While the exact cause of the explosion remains unclear, Kremlin-appointed authorities have ruled out sabotage, attributing the incident to a technical malfunction.

Social media reports suggest the explosion occurred between the villages of Maly Mayak and Vynohradny in the Alushta district, likely originating from a gas main. Rescue teams and forestry workers were reportedly on-site, working to contain the fire and prevent its spread.

Euromaidan press can not verify the information about the potential attack on Alushta on 7 July. Ukrainian officials have not commented on the gas facility explosion.

However, the incident follows a pattern of Ukrainian military operations in the region. On 17 June, Ukrainian forces reported striking “around 15 Russian air defense systems” in occupied Crimea over the previous two months. Over 15 radar stations and 10 control centers on the peninsula were also hit.

These attacks have reportedly significantly impacted Russian military capabilities in the area. Ukraine’s actions have heavily degraded the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

Read also:

