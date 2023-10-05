Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Atesh partisans discover secret Russian military depot in Crimea: How does it look?

byOlena Mukhina
05/10/2023
2 minute read
A secret Russian military depot near occupied Simferopol, in Crimea. Source: Atesh
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Atesh, a Ukrainian-Crimean Tatar partisan movement, has detected a secret military depot of Russian troops at an abandoned vegetable warehouse near occupied Simferopol.

A secret Russian military depot near occupied Simferopol, in Crimea. Source: Atesh
A secret Russian military depot near occupied Simferopol, in Crimea. Source: Atesh

“Our agents discovered a hidden depot of the Russian occupiers in the village of Mazanka, Simferopol district. It is set up at an abandoned vegetable warehouse in a rock,” the movement, that has claimed responsibility for multiple assassinations of collaborators and occupation forces, wrote on Telegram.

According to the information provided by the partisans, the entrance to the depot is strengthened with shell rock and temporary fortifications. Tents with Russian troops are located below the main entrance. Posts of the Russian military police, which inspect civilian cars and local residents, are based at the entrance to the village.

A secret Russian military depot near occupied Simferopol, in Crimea. Source: Atesh
A secret Russian military depot near occupied Simferopol, in Crimea. Source: Atesh

The partisans also posted the coordinates of the depot, adding that “it’s probably a very worthy target goal that requires a Grom (missile).”

“All the information was submitted – we are waiting for the results!” they wrote.

The Atesh movement was created in September 2022, after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
They claim to have developed a network of saboteurs inside the Russian military and have created a course instructing Russian soldiers how to wreck their own equipment. In February 2023, they claimed 4,000 Russian soldiers were learning in their online course.

In September 2023, Atesh recruited a Russian soldier in the occupied town of Henichesk in the Kherson oblast, who blew up two trucks with Russians onboard.

Russian saboteur targets own, blows up military trucks in occupied Ukraine

Meanwhile, on 4 October, Ukrainian forces conducted an amphibious operation under the cover of missile and drone strikes on Crimea.

Frontline report: Ukraine commandos raid occupied Crimea, conducting another amphibious landing op

Russian sources reported that closer to midnight, Ukrainian forces launched a marine attack on three jet skis and one boat in the direction of Cape Tarkhankut.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts