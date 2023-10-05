Atesh partisans discover secret Russian military depot in Crimea: How does it look?

Atesh, a Ukrainian-Crimean Tatar partisan movement, has detected a secret military depot of Russian troops at an abandoned vegetable warehouse near occupied Simferopol.

“Our agents discovered a hidden depot of the Russian occupiers in the village of Mazanka, Simferopol district. It is set up at an abandoned vegetable warehouse in a rock,” the movement, that has claimed responsibility for multiple assassinations of collaborators and occupation forces, wrote on Telegram.

According to the information provided by the partisans, the entrance to the depot is strengthened with shell rock and temporary fortifications. Tents with Russian troops are located below the main entrance. Posts of the Russian military police, which inspect civilian cars and local residents, are based at the entrance to the village.

The partisans also posted the coordinates of the depot, adding that “it’s probably a very worthy target goal that requires a Grom (missile).”

“All the information was submitted – we are waiting for the results!” they wrote.

The Atesh movement was created in September 2022, after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

They claim to have developed a network of saboteurs inside the Russian military and have created a course instructing Russian soldiers how to wreck their own equipment. In February 2023, they claimed 4,000 Russian soldiers were learning in their online course.

In September 2023, Atesh recruited a Russian soldier in the occupied town of Henichesk in the Kherson oblast, who blew up two trucks with Russians onboard.

Meanwhile, on 4 October, Ukrainian forces conducted an amphibious operation under the cover of missile and drone strikes on Crimea.

Russian sources reported that closer to midnight, Ukrainian forces launched a marine attack on three jet skis and one boat in the direction of Cape Tarkhankut.