Russians hid their drone command vehicle in occupied Kherson — partisans blew it up anyway

Exhausted after another combat, Russian troops parked near a civilian yard in Kherson Oblast. But partisans from the Atesh pro-Ukrainian movement were already nearby.

Atesh, formed in September 2022 following the start of Russia’s all-out war against Ukraine, claimed to have developed a network of agents within the Russian military. They have also established training courses to instruct Russian soldiers on how to damage their equipment.

In the temporarily occupied Henichesk district, agents of the partisan movement carried out a successful sabotage operation — they destroyed a Russian military vehicle used for drone control.

According to intelligence, the vehicle was equipped with electronic warfare (EW) systems and belonged to a group of drone operators.

Surveillance revealed that the invaders were hiding equipment in civilian yards, disguising it as non-military. But this time, the camouflage didn’t help. As soon as the soldiers returned from their mission and parked the vehicle near their temporary shelter, a strike was delivered.

The occupiers were unharmed, but after losing their equipment, it will be difficult for them to resume operations — Russian forces are already suffering from an acute shortage of gear. This means that residents of the Ukrainian-controlled part of Kherson Oblast can temporarily breathe a little easier: the skies will be somewhat calmer.

“We’re watching. We’re nearby. And we will strike again,” Atesh adds.

Earlier, Serhii Bratchuk, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Volunteer Army, said Russian troops in southern Ukraine are increasingly disappearing without a trace.

Ukrainian Armed Forces liberated the right-bank part of the region, including the city of Kherson, in the fall of 2022, while the left-bank area, located on the opposite side of the Dnipro River, remains temporarily occupied by Russian troops.

He says the phenomenon affects not only the active combat zone on the Kherson islands but also the rear areas on the left bank, where occupiers, including looters, are suddenly “evaporating.” There were no reported clashes, raising suspicions of Ukrainian partisan activity or desertions from demoralized units.