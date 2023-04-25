Ukrainian-Crimean Tatar partisan movement eliminates Russian military unit in Kherson Oblast

Mobilized Russians. File photo: TASS

According to the National Resistance Center of Ukraine, the Atesh partisan movement has carried out a successful operation in the occupied territory of Kherson Oblast.

“In particular, on Monday evening, 23 April, a checkpoint near a military infrastructure object near Oleshky city was blown up,” the center said. The guerrilla fighters used a homemade explosive device to eliminate a unit of Russian troops that was patrolling the area.

Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars created the Atesh military guerrilla movement in September 2022 in response to Russia’s full-blown invasion of Ukraine.

On September 26, the Atesh warrior oath was published on the movement’s official Telegram channel, and on September 29, a video message from one of the guerrillas was released, calling to join the movement:

“Now it’s time to reveal ourselves. We are the underground movement ‘Atesh,’ which includes Crimean Tatars, Ukrainians, and Russians. We have mobilized into the Russian army, and we will destroy it from within. We will leak the data of positions, warehouses, soldiers, equipment. We will sabotage warehouses and headquarters. There are more of us every day!”

On 11 December, Atesh claimed responsibility for setting fire to barracks with Russian soldiers in the settlement of Sovetskoye. In addition, on 30 January, they killed two officers of Russia’s National Guard by blowing up their car en route to occupied Crimea.

