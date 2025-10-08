Support us on Patreon
ATESH intelligence leads to strike on mobile command post, disrupting Russian units in Zaporizhzhia

Ukrainian forces destroyed a Russian R-142NMR communications vehicle after ATESH partisan agents transmitted its coordinates
byMaria Tril
08/10/2025
An illustrative image. Ukrainian soldiers with an unmanned aerial vehicle. Source: The General Staff
ATESH partisan movement agents provided Ukrainian Defense Forces with coordinates of a Russian communications vehicle serving as a mobile command post in the Zaporizhzhia direction, leading to a strike that disrupted coordination between enemy units.

"Our sources within the occupation forces transmitted precise coordinates of the R-142NMR communications vehicle, which was used as a mobile command post for managing enemy units. This information enabled the Defense Forces of Ukraine to deliver a targeted strike on the target," the partisans stated on Telegram.

The destruction of this communications hub caused chaos in the Russian command system. Coordination between units and transmission of orders were disrupted, which seriously affected enemy combat capability in this section of the front, according to ATESH.

ATESH agents damaged earlier a relay cabinet in the Verkhni Tokmak area and temporarily blocked the movement of military cargo toward Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts.

Read also

