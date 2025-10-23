Partisan operation in Russia’s Chuvash Republic severed route, feeding ammo to Ukraine’s front

Russian occupiers have lost one of their main supply arteries. Pro-Ukrainian partisans from the resistance movement “ATESH” carried out a sabotage operation on a strategically important Russian railway section near the settlement of Myslets in the Chuvash Republic, 1200 km from Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Russia has significantly increased attacks on Ukraine's railways in the fall of 2025 to disrupt war logistics and make parts of the country uninhabitable. These strikes are possible due to Russia's ability to produce large numbers of drones with multiple Chinese and Western parts.

A precise detonation of infrastructure temporarily paralyzed the movement of Russian military trains.

A railway artery that fed the war

“This railway junction is critically important for transporting military cargo from factories in the Volga and Ural regions, including equipment, ammunition, and fuel,” ATESH reported.

Through this route, Russian forces transferred resources to the front, reducing delivery time to a minimum.

A cascade of disruptions and panic in Russia’s logistics headquarters

After the sabotage, Russian logistics in the area came to a halt: trains stopped and supplies were disrupted.

The Atesh group operates in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and also Russia. It was founded in 2022 in response to Russia’s all-out war. Crimean Tatars, Ukrainians, and even Russians who were mobilized into the Russian army are involved in the movement, providing intelligence on enemy positions, depots, equipment, and personnel.

The Russian command is now forced to reroute cargo through bypasses that are significantly longer, causing bottlenecks, delays, and chaos in the army’s supply system.