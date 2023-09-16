Russian saboteur targets own, blows up military trucks in occupied Ukraine

According to the Ukrainian partisan movement Atesh, they recruited a Russian soldier in the occupied town of Henichesk in the Kherson oblast, who blew up two trucks with Russians onboard. The National Resistance Center confirmed the attack.
On the morning of 15 September, the recruited Russian soldier hid 10 kilograms of explosives at the entrance to Henichesk, where a Russian military unit kept its vehicles. The blast destroyed two trucks with military personnel. Afterward, the agent left Henichesk, Atesh reported.
Atesh, a Ukrainian-Crimean Tatar partisan movement created in September 2022, has claimed responsibility for multiple assassinations of collaborators and Russian troops, as well as attacks on Russian military facilities in occupied Ukraine. They claim to develop a network of saboteurs inside the Russian military, and have created a course instructing Russian soldiers how to wreck their own equipment. In February 2023, they claimed 4,000 Russian soldiers were learning at their online course.
