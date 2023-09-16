Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Russian saboteur targets own, blows up military trucks in occupied Ukraine

The Ukrainian partisan group Atesh reported conducting a successful sabotage operation in Henichesk, a Russian-occupied town on the Azov Sea coast. They recruited a Russian soldier who blew up two trucks with Russians onboard, the National Resistance Center confirmed. The vehicles were completely destroyed.
byEuheniia Martyniuk
16/09/2023
1 minute read
Russian saboteur Henichesk Atesh
Russian saboteur soldier blows up two military trucks in occupied Henichesk. Photo Atesh
According to the Ukrainian partisan movement Atesh, they recruited a Russian soldier in the occupied town of Henichesk in the Kherson oblast, who blew up two trucks with Russians onboard. The National Resistance Center confirmed the attack.

Russian saboteur Henichesk Atesh

On the morning of 15 September, the recruited Russian soldier hid 10 kilograms of explosives at the entrance to Henichesk, where a Russian military unit kept its vehicles. The blast destroyed two trucks with military personnel. Afterward, the agent left Henichesk, Atesh reported. 

Atesh, a Ukrainian-Crimean Tatar partisan movement created in September 2022, has claimed responsibility for multiple assassinations of collaborators and Russian troops, as well as attacks on Russian military facilities in occupied Ukraine. They claim to develop a network of saboteurs inside the Russian military, and have created a course instructing Russian soldiers how to wreck their own equipment. In February 2023, they claimed 4,000 Russian soldiers were learning at their online course. 

